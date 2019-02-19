Free Marana Parks and Rec. app now available for iPhone and Android

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Marana residents can now carry Marana Parks and Recreation services around with them in the palm of their hand. The Town of Marana has released the Marana Parks and Recreation Mobile App for both Android and iOS mobile devices.
Developed for both Marana recreation regulars and those new to the town, this app provides residents and visitors with everything they need to stay up-to-date with park closures, programming events and trail conditions. Users can check the status of their favorite park amenities in real time and sign up for activities.
The Parks and Recreation Mobile app is designed as a one-stop shop for Marana Parks and Recreation information.
“Our goal with this app is to improve the service experience of Marana residents, customers and visitors,” said Marana Parks and Recreation Director, Jim Conroy. “It encompasses so many different services in one easy-to-use interface. This provides our Marana community with a truly unique experience of their parks.”
The Parks and Recreation app is the latest mobile app produced in-house by the Town of Marana, following the My Marana, Marana Events, Marana Pets and Project Ina apps.
The Parks and Recreation app is currently available in the App Store and Google Play Store.
