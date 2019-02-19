‘Golden Girls’ cruise to set sail in 2020

(CNN) - Thank you for being a friend, "Golden Girls" fans. Though it won't be a road you will travel down and back again.
About a year from now, the "Golden Girls at Sea" cruise sets sail.
Appropriately enough, it leaves from Miami, the setting of the iconic '80s show.
The five-night cruise also stops in Key West and Cozumel, but the on-board activities are what may excite the show’s fans the most.
Cruisers will get to participate in a karaoke party at Blanche’s pick-up spot, The Rusty Anchor, and of course there will be a cheesecake party.
Tickets for the trip on the Celebrity Infinity start at around $1,000.
Surviving "Golden Girls" cast member Betty White hasn't said she will make an appearance - she hasn't said she won't, either.
