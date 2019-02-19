Oro Valley police release name of victim in suspicious death investigation

ORO VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department has released the name of the victim in a suspicious death incident, as 40-year-old Laurie Draegth.
According to a recent OVPD news release, Draegth was pronounced dead in a home on East Brearley Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
The investigation into her death is ongoing, according to OVPD and no specific details surrounding her death are being released. The school aged children that lived in the home are safe.
OVPD has stated it was not a random act and that there is no threat to the public or anyone living in the area. No arrests have been made at this time.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.