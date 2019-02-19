Police arrest 9 accused of child sexual exploitation

The operation was conducted by the local Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, comprised of Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sierra Vista Police Department. Deputies from the Tombstone Marshal’s Office and officers with the Bisbee Police Department also assisted in the arrest of a subject. The ICAC continuously provides investigative leads, specific training, and resources to member agencies to assist in child crime investigations.