Prosecutors to seek death penalty for David Ernesto Murillo

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Prosecutors in Santa Cruz County filed a notice to seek the death penalty for David Ernesto Murillo on Thursday, Feb. 14.
Murillo is accused of killing Nogales Police Officer, Jesus Cordova in April 2018.
His charges include first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, multiple charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, criminal damage, fleeing law enforcement, and illegally firing a weapon.
David Ernest Murillo is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference on Feb. 25, 2019.
