Rodeo parade to interrupt bus schedules

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Feb. 21, Sun Tran Routes 2, 11, 18, 25, 26, 29, 50, 203X and 204X will be detoured due to street closures for the Fiesta de los Vaqueros Parade from approximately 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will travel from Park Avenue and Ajo Way, proceeding south on Park to Irvington Road and ending at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds at 6th Ave and Irvington.