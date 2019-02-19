Rodeo parade to interrupt bus schedules

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Feb. 21, Sun Tran Routes 2, 11, 18, 25, 26, 29, 50, 203X and 204X will be detoured due to street closures for the Fiesta de los Vaqueros Parade from approximately 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will travel from Park Avenue and Ajo Way, proceeding south on Park to Irvington Road and ending at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds at 6th Ave and Irvington.
Passengers riding affected routes will experience delays and are encouraged to plan accordingly. For a list of interrupted bus stops and alternate boarding locations, please visit Sun Tran’s Alerts & Detours webpage.
Ride Transit to the Tucson Rodeo
Sun Tran provides a convenient and cost-effective travel option to the Tucson Fiesta de los Vaqueros, taking place through Feb. 24. The following Sun Tran routes serve the Laos Transit Center and are only a short distance to the Tucson Rodeo Grounds:
- Route 2 – Pueblo Gardens
- Route 11 – Alvernon
- Route 12 – 10th/12th Avenue
- Route 18 – S. 6th Avenue
- Route 23 – Mission
- Route 24 – 12th Avenue
- Route 25 – S. Park Avenue
- Route 26 – Benson Highway
- Route 27 – Midvale Park
- Route 29 – Valencia
- Route 50 – Ajo Way
- Route 421 – Green Valley/Sahuarita
- Route 430 – Tucson Estates
- Route 440 – San Xavier
- Route 486 – Ajo
Passengers have several options for traveling to and from the rodeo; SunGO Tickets can be purchased at a transit center ticket vending machine, any SunGO Sales Outlet, or on the GoTucson Transit app.
Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase their fare prior to the event. Children five years of age and younger can ride free with a paying passenger.
For more information on the Fiesta de los Vaqueros, visit tucsonrodeo.com.
For trip planning assistance or additional information, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628- 1565) or visit suntran.com.
The Customer Service Center is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
