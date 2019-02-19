Sierra Vista business owner prepares for another round of winter weather

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - With freezing temperatures and flurries possible overnight Monday in Cochise County, one Sierra Vista business didn’t waste any time getting prepared.
A First Alert Action Day was issued for late Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Most of the action will be in eastern Cochise County, which is under a winter weather advisory from 1-8 a.m.
The advisory had restaurant owner Pamela Anderson getting her plants ready Monday afternoon.
“We use tablecloths and aprons," Anderson laughed. “We were told if we use trash bags they will freeze.”
Anderson said she used all the aprons and tablecloths from her restaurant to cover the several plants on the patio at The Landmark Cafe. The owner has been just down the road from Fort Huachuca for 26 years, but said this season has been one to bundle up for.
“We actually had three days of snow four inches or more and I think it’s lasted longer this season than last season, I think we have more freezing nights than we have before," said Anderson.
The Landmark Cafe stayed open during the snow over the holiday last month. She said anyone in the community is welcome to stop by for a hot cup of coffee if they need one.
