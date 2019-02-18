VIDEO: Heroic motorists rescue driver from car fire in St. John Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four motorists helped pull another driver to safety Monday morning after their car burst into flames.
According to the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 6:50 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a call of a vehicle heading into St. John Parish swerving all over the road coming from St. James Parish.
That vehicle then crashed into another vehicle on Airline Highway in Garyville where both vehicles caught fire.
Four unidentified motorists pulled the driver out of this burning vehicle. The rescuers themselves received burns and had to be treated.
The sheriff’s office says at another date and time these heroic citizens who stepped up and saved this driver will be recognized by for their efforts.
The sheriff’s office says they are working to identify them.
