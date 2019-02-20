ACTION DAY: Southern Arizona will see massive amounts of snow, rain

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson area is in for quite a winter storm as we head into the weekend.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared Action Days for Thursday and Friday due to heavy snow, rain and cold temperatures.
The storm will hit Thursday morning and last until Friday night.
We will start out with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow Thursday morning and that will increase to 90 percent overnight. We will get rain and snow through Friday but it will clear up by Saturday morning, when we will see plenty of sunshine.
The storm will drop massive amounts of snow and rain across southern Arizona, areas like Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley will likely see 1 - 3 inches of rain, not snow.
Below is a breakdown of snow totals that we expect to see:
- BELOW 3,500 FEET: Areas like Tubac, Cave Creek and San Manuel will see from 1 - 3 inches of snow.
- 3,500-5,000 FEET: Areas like Benson, Nogales, Douglas, Patagonia, Willcox, Oracle, Tombstone, Fort Huachuca, Sierra Vista, Sonoita will see 3 - 8 inches of snow.
- 5,000-7,000 FEET: Areas like Parker Canyon Lake and Bisbee will get 8 to 24 inches of snow.
- 7,000-8,500 FEET: Areas like Summerhaven and the Chiricahua Mountains will get 20 - 40 inches of snow.
- ABOVE 8,500 FEET: These locations will see 36 - 45 inches of snow.
On Thursday, the Tucson area will start out with highs in the mid 50s. As the storm blows in during the day, the temperatures will drop quickly.
By Friday, the high will be 46 degrees. The lows will drop into the upper 20s by Friday night.
After the storm clears out Saturday morning, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be exactly the same and nearly perfect -- sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
