Applications sought for Bisbee school district board vacancy

BISBEE, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Applications are now being accepted for a vacant position on the Bisbee Unified School District Governing Board.
All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply. To be eligible to hold a seat on this board, candidates must be registered to vote, a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years of age, and have continually resided in the school district for at least one year prior to taking office. The candidate or their spouse cannot be employed by the school district.
Anyone wishing to apply for this vacancy should email a letter of interest and resume to kmadden@cochise.az.gov or mail them to Cochise County School Superintendent, 1415 Melody Lane, Building C, Bisbee, AZ 85603, or fax to (520) 432-7136.
Candidates should include information about themselves, including education and work experience, why they would like to be a board member, their home and mailing addresses, email, and contact telephone numbers. Letters of recommendation and support can also be included.
After applications have been received, candidates will be contacted for a phone interview with Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay, who will appoint the new board member.
For further information, contact Nikki Madden at (520) 432-8951.
