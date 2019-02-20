Ariana Grande claims top 3 spots on Billboard charts

(Gray News) – Ariana Grande … “Meet The Beatles!”
This week the pop singer joins the Fab Four as only the second artist in the 60-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 to simultaneously hold down the top three spots on the chart.
Grande did it with her singles "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "Thank U, Next.”
The only other time that happened was in 1964 when John, Paul, George and Ringo accomplished the same feat.
But Grande’s blitzkrieg of the Hot 100 doesn’t end there. All 12 tracks from her new album “Thank U, Next” are charting too.
- No. 1 – "7 Rings"
- No. 2 – "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored"
- No. 3 – "Thank U, Next"
- No. 14 – "Needy"
- No. 17 – "NASA"
- No. 21 – "Imagine"
- No. 22 – "Bloodline"
- No. 25 – "Ghostin"
- No. 26 – "Fake Smile"
- No. 27 – "Bad Idea"
- No. 38 – "In My Head"
- No. 48 – “Make Up”
With 11 of those songs in the Top 40, Grande broke the record for the most simultaneous Top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hits by a female artist, pushing aside Cardi B, who tallied nine Top 40 Hot 100 entries on April 21 last year,
Taking to Twitter, Grande said she first thought her bit of music history was a hoax.
“I laughed when I saw this bc I thought y’all edited it,” she tweeted. “First time since The beatles huh. That’s wild.”
For classic rock fans, The Beatles are still one up on Grande.
The iconic British group claimed the top five spots on the Billboard Hot 100 during the week of April 4, 1964.
- "Can’t Buy Me Love"
- "Twist and Shout"
- "She Loves You"
- "I Want to Hold Your Hand"
- “Please Please Me”
The band also had seven other songs in the Top 100 at the time.
