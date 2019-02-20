Bonita Park reopens after vandalism

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson reopened a west side park on Tuesday after it was forced to close due to vandalism.
Bonita Park along the Santa Cruz River, just north of the Congress Street Bridge was rededicated by the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department. There are shaded areas and a new interactive playground for the kids.
“Its got a lot of really fun interactive things for kids to learn and develop their motor skills, just some really cool musical things like that, chimes. I’m just really excited this is the 118th park we have gotten to open in this fine city,” said Brent Dennis, Tucson Parks and Recreation Director.
Parks and Recreation officials say the park would not have reopened, if it wasn’t for the support of the people in the Menlo Park neighborhood.
