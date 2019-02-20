Drug Bust: PCSD seizes more than 1,000 pills

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Over 1,000 suspected Oxycodone pills were located earlier this week in Ajo.
Deputy Khamseh conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, at which point Deputy Cardenas and his K9 partner, Only, responded to the traffic stop to assist. Only alerted to the vehicle, indicating there were drugs.
A search of the vehicle revealed 1,000 pills, which appeared to be Oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia.
The pills are being sent to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for testing to confirm they are Oxycodone.
Great job Deputy Khamseh, Deputy Cardenas, and Only!
