FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another winter storm is moving in!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - As one system leaves, another one moves right in! The second system will move in Thursday and could bring some big snow totals on the mountains as well as rain in the valley.
WEDNESDAY: Mid 50s under sunny skies.
TONIGHT: Clouds build in. Temps in the upper 30s.
THURSDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 50% chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Windy.
FRIDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 90% chance for valley rain & mountain snow. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
