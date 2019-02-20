Five guinea pigs rescued in South Santa Cruz house fire

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A call to 911 was made by a neighbor a few doors up from a house in the 5500 block of South Santa Cruz this morning, leading to the rescue of five guinea pigs.
Tucson Fire Engine, Engine 14 responded and made a visual confirmation of smoke coming from the AC unit and the crew began pulling hose for a fire attack. Thirteen Tucson Fire units responded with 25 firefighters on scene. Upon making entry to the home, the crew encountered active flames inside. Additional crews in the alarm balance pulled more hose lines and also prepared to perform the primary search of the structure. Fire was called under control seven minutes after crews arrived on-scene.
A fire burned in a front living room of the house and after further investigation, was found to have not extended into the attic of the home. Fire damage was primarily focused inside the front room, however, smoke damage was noted throughout other rooms.
No residents were home at the time, but firefighters did find a sawdust-filled tub housing five guinea pigs that they moved to the fresh air outside. The homeowner responded to the scene after being contacted by a neighbor/family member who lived on the street behind the home. He was working to make contact with the resident, an adult female, who also was a family member while Fire Investigators and Building Safety were at the scene.
No injuries were reported by responding fire crews. The official cause remains under investigation, however, Investigators are looking into unattended smoking materials as a possible cause in this morning’s fire.
