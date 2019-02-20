Marana HS placed on lockdown after threatening call

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The administration at Marana High School placed the school on an unplanned lockdown on Wednesday, Feb. 20, after receiving a threat against the school.
The threat was made in a phone call, according to information from the Marana Unified School District.
The Marana Police Department responded to the campus at 12000 W. Emigh Road and found that there was no threat.
The lockdown was lifted and the school resumed its regular schedule.
