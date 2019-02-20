Mobile home residents displaced by early-morning fire

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The residents of a mobile home on Tucson’s west side escaped unharmed when their home caught on fire early on Wednesday, Feb. 20.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Prince Road, near North Fairview Avenue.
It took fire crews 22 minutes to get the fire under control.
There were no injuries reported.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.