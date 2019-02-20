PCSO: 3 dead in crash in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Three teens were killed and one injured in a crash in San Tan Valley, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 on a vehicle that had been speeding and had expired vehicle registration tags, near Schnepf Road and Hash Knife Draw.
According to PCSO the driver did not pull over for the deputy and instead sped away. The deputy followed the vehicle briefly, but before he could catch up with it, the driver lost control and hit a cement barricade on Schnepf Road between Ocotillo Road and Combs.
Three of the four male teens in the vehicle, a 16-year-old and two 18 year olds were declared dead at the scene, as they were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. However the 17-year-old driver, was wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies discovered marijuana and other drugs in the vehicle, as well as a large amount of cash and several weapons, including an AR15, an MP40 style submachine gun, a shotgun and two handguns during the investigation.
According to the PCSO, the driver reportedly admitted to deputies that he was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash. He faces several charges including three counts of first degree murder under the "felony murder" rule, and felony flight.
The names of the three teens have not been released, pending next of kin notification. The name of the driver will not be released as he is a juvenile.
