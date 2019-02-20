Reid Park Zoo confirms African elephant Semba is pregnant

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Officials with Reid Park Zoo confirmed on Tuesday, Feb. 19 that they will be adding another member to the African elephant family in 2020. Semba, the 29-year-old matriarch of the group is pregnant!
According to Reid Park she is about halfway through her 22 to 24 month pregnancy, Semba is due sometime in the spring of 2020. This will be her fourth calf, the second to be born at the zoo. Nandi, who was born in August 2014, was her first at the zoo, and the first African elephant to be born in Arizona.
The sex of the new calf won’t be known until after it is born, as keepers can’t see as much in an elephant ultrasound, as they can in a human ultrasound.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.