Road to Mt. Lemmon closed

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Highway officials have closed the Catalina Highway on Thursday, Feb. 21. Residents and employees are allowed up.
Drivers are urged to use caution.
Click HERE for the latest information about other road closures in Pima County caused by weather-related circumstances.
Road conditions on Catalina Highway may be checked by calling (520) 547-7510. For all other questions about Mt. Lemmon please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at (520) 749-8700.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.