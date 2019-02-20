Roadwork begins on Sixth Avenue

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - More construction begins in downtown Tucson on Wednesday, Feb. 20. This time it’s road construction.
The roadwork will happen on North Sixth Avenue between East Pennington Street and East Toole Avenue.
The work, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and go until 4 p.m., will focus on the center lane of the road.
The crews will first rip up the old road, then lay new asphalt. The workers have to wait until the temperature is 40 degrees or higher to lay the asphalt.
Weather is not expected to play a role in the work. But, it was already delayed by rain the week before.
The city of Tucson believes the project can be finished in one day.
