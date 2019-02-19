‘Shop somewhere else’: Trump supporters told to avoid NE Ohio music store

WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) - The message is blunt: if you’re a Donald Trump supporter, then avoid Joe’s Music in Willoughby.
The controversial store policy was delivered via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon:
The store’s owner added this to the post’s comment section writing, in part:
The posts have since been deleted following a backlash of complaints, and the owner struck a softer tone Tuesday evening while talking to Cleveland 19.
The local music shop, which has been in business for about 15 years, sells instruments and offers lessons, according to the store’s website.
