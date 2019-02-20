Silver Alert issued for Gilbert man with dementia

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for Kevin Ray Buckmister on behalf of the Gilbert Police Department.
According to DPS, 65-year-old Buckmister was last seen in the area of Elliot and Gilbert Roads at 8:18 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 19. He is driving a white 2000 Ford F150 with Arizona plate BDD3091.
Buckmister was last seen wearing jeans and a tan flannel shirt, he is 5-foot-10 and weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes; he suffers from dementia.
According to AZ DPS:
“On February 19, at approximately 1600 hours, Kevin appeared to be angry with his wife for an unknown reason. He told her he was leaving and going up north, which she interpreted as Pine Top. She told him it was snowing up there and he replied “good, maybe they’ll find me in the snow.” He has no history of suicidal ideations, and although he takes blood pressure medication, he has no life threatening medical conditions. He was last seen driving east on Elliott from Gilbert. He does not have his AZ DL or phone with him. Kevin has only his bank card, and $200 cash.”
Anyone who has seen him, or has information is asked to call 911.
