Silver Alert issued for Gilbert man with dementia

“On February 19, at approximately 1600 hours, Kevin appeared to be angry with his wife for an unknown reason. He told her he was leaving and going up north, which she interpreted as Pine Top. She told him it was snowing up there and he replied “good, maybe they’ll find me in the snow.” He has no history of suicidal ideations, and although he takes blood pressure medication, he has no life threatening medical conditions. He was last seen driving east on Elliott from Gilbert. He does not have his AZ DL or phone with him. Kevin has only his bank card, and $200 cash.”