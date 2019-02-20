Volunteers needed for annual veteran stand down in March

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans is looking for volunteers for the annual Stand Down, taking place March 12 through March 15 at the Grand Luxe Hotel at 1365 West Grant Road.
Volunteers are needed for all events, including set up, take down, veteran support and navigation. Those interested in volunteering should go online to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090F48A8AB2CA7FB6-tucson, to register. Large groups are welcome to volunteer.
The annual Stand Down has over 80 local service providers offering at risk veterans clothing, showers, haircuts, health screenings, medical care, legal assistance, housing options, employment support services, as well as food stamps, VA and Social Security benefits, in addition to pet services like grooming, vaccinations, licensing, spay/neuter as well as a pet store.
More importantly the Stand Down also offers homeless veterans a break from the harsh conditions of life on the streets.
Volunteers will be asked to sign a liability waiver on the day of the event.
Anyone with questions should contact Volunteer Coordinator Deb Martinez-Garibay at 520-241-9595 or via email at dmartinez.garibay@gmail.com
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.