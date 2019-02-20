4-year-old boy loves to ‘jump’ on trampoline in his wheelchair

Who says that you can’t jump on a trampoline when you’re in a wheelchair? Not TNT! Wyatt keeps saying ‘FASTER’!! UPDATE: Our post of Wyatt and Nate jumping on the trampoline on Thursday is going viral! Over 5 million people, not only across the country, but across the world have viewed this video! TNT has been receiving messages of encouragement from all across the world about how his video has inspired them. Please keep sharing this video so we can spread TNT’s mission to even more people! ABC News CBS News NBC News Good Morning America NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Today Show Ellen DeGeneres ellentube Learn more about TNT: www.tntkidsfitness.org Help TNT continue to unlock potential through movement: https://impactgiveback.org/app/?fbclid=IwAR2OkVTPAGztzDR6Fpx2aMz_6BsnEqDQyYlfxMoOYNKwZ0EXoVtFzMe8M9s#/charity/305