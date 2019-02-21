Abandoned mine reclamation project will protect local water supply, restore environment

PATAGONIA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Forest Service is spending $2.6 million to safely dispose of thousands of tons of hazardous waste rock and material from several abandoned mines outside of Patagonia, AZ.
In Mansfield Canyon, remnants of its past life as a mining hub are starting to appear, and the Forest Service is putting a stop to it. Tests of abandoned mines in the area in 2016 revealed toxic levels of lead and arsenic in waste rock, which can seep in to local water supplies and destroy the natural landscape.
“We determined it was an unacceptable risk to human health and our environment,” said Maria McGaha, an environmental engineer with the Forest Service, as she shows us around the consolidation cell, or area where 44,000 cubic yards of waste rock will be buried.
Massive dump trucks will haul loads of material from several mines to this site, before it is sealed and capped with clean top soil. In the final phase, seeds from native plants and grasses will be laid on top to blend in with the surrounding landscape.
The project will also address a major safety issue for outdoor enthusiasts who use the area. Abandoned mine shafts dot the landscape and some are hundreds of feet deep. These shafts will be drained of water, filled with clean soil and sealed.
“There are hikers, campers, and hunters in the area that just love Mansfield Canyon,” said McGaha. “So this is a great outcome for them, and the people of Patagonia. The outcome is a clean environment.”
Despite challenges posed to crews by a wet and snowy winter, the project is expected to be completed on time, by the summer.
