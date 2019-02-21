AHL: Gulls finally measure up against Roadrunners

SAN DIEGO, CA - In some places it’s the circus; In others the rodeo. The Triple-A baseball team in Omaha used to have to vacate their home digs for two weeks when the College World Series came to town.
For the Tucson Roadrunners, it’s The Gem Show.
The Roadrunners (25-17-4-2) concluded their six-game Gem Show road trip Wednesday night with a 5-2 loss to San Diego.
The loss is the first for the Roadrunners against San Diego (28-16-3-3) this season, having already claimed the I-8 Border Cup by winning the first five meetings this season.
The loss is also the first for Tucson against San Diego since February 3, 2018.
Hudson Fasching (12) and Jeremy Gregoire (8) scored the two goals for the Roadrunners.
Goaltender Adin Hill takes the loss in net for Tucson, allowing the five on 37 shots.
Forward Christian Dvorak finished the night with two shots in his first professional game this season. The Arizona Coyote star is currently on a conditioning loan with Tucson as he returns from a pair of injuries.
Tucson finished the road swing 2-4 and comes home Saturday night to open a two-game series with Bakersfield.
David Kelly contributed to this story.