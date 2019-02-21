Board of Supervisors moves forward with process to fill District 1 vacancy

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County District 1 Supervisor vacancy will be filled through an open application process. The position became available following the recent appointment of Supervisor Pat Call as the Justice of the Peace in Sierra Vista.
At a Special Meeting on February 19, the Board of Supervisors agreed to accept applications from interested candidates up until noon on Monday, February 25.
Applicants, who must be a registered Republican and live within the boundaries of District 1, are required to submit a letter of interest and resume to the Clerk of the Board either in person at the Board of Supervisors office at 1415 Melody Lane, Building G, Bisbee, AZ 85603, or via email at Board@Cochise.AZ.Gov
Each of three current Supervisors will pick three candidates to interview on Friday, March 1. Those candidates will be notified by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, and their names released to the public.
Interviews will be held during an executive session, and all candidates will be asked the same questions. The Mayor of Sierra Vista, Rick Mueller, will be invited to be a member of the interview panel.
Following the interviews, the Board can choose to vote for their preferred candidate during a Special Meeting, open to the public, or can table the vote to another date. Pursuant to Arizona statute, the Clerk of the Board may also vote. Supervisor Call can participate in the interview process, but will not have a vote.
The successful applicant will fill Supervisor Call’s seat until the 2020 General Election. Their appointment to the Board of Supervisors is subject to the outcome of a pending lawsuit challenging the Justice of the Peace appointment process.
