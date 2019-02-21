Crews prepare for winter storm to hit Mt. Lemmon

MT. LEMMON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - All eyes are on Mother Nature Wednesday night, as crews wait for the winter storm to hit Mt Lemmon.
Several inches of fresh powder are expected to fall, turning once clear roads into a hazardous stretch of highway.
"The road is going to be slippery. Blizzard conditions mean the weather can change very rapidly. It can be sunny one second and then zero visibility the next,” said Dan Lead, Fire Captain of Mt. Lemmon Fire Department.
Lead said their vehicles are ready to handle the conditions, equipped with four wheel drive and chains so that they can respond to emergency situations in the snow. And even though the area will be quiet with the roads closed, emergencies can arise when they open back up.
"Once the road is open we can see any number of calls from slip calls to sledding injuries to motor vehicle accidents,” said Lead.
Meanwhile, The Pima County Sheriff's Department is actively working to keep roads clear. Deputy David Conto will be out and around Mt. Lemmon during the night, assessing the roadways hourly.
“Once we start getting one, two, three, four inches of snow on the road, that’s when it starts becoming unsafe,” said Conto.
Once he starts to see snow on the roads, Conto then makes the call for when the snow plows can come up. They are stationed at several mile markers around Tucson who will make their way to Mt. Lemmon as needed.
"There’s a lot of equipment up here in place ready to go once the snow starts in.” said Conto.
Roads have already been pre-salted to help with the build up of ice. But at the end of the day, Deputy Conto says it’s up to the community to be responsible
"Hopefully people will stay off the mountain until we get it cleared up and it’s safe for people to come up.”
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also wants to remind the public that if they do see a barricade, do not go around it. Treat it the same way they would as if the roadway was flooded.
To keep up-to-date on the roads call the Road Conditions hotline at 520-547-7510.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.