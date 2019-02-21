D-M to host 2019 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Once again there will be some unusual planes flying in the sky above Tucson, as Davis-Monthan Air Force Base hosts Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course.
According to a news release from D-M the course will take place from Thursday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 3; personnel are expected to arrive on Wednesday, Feb. 27.
Heritage Flight participants include civilian pilots of historic military planes and Air Force pilots of current military aircraft, they will be flying in formation together as part of the training. These flights help raise public awareness of the USAF mission and to help commemorate its history.
The following modern and historic aircraft are expected to fly this year:
- F-35 Lightning II
- F-22 Raptor
- F-16 Fighting Falcon
- P-51 Mustang
- P-40 Warhawk
- P-38 Lightning
- P-47 Thunderbolt
- F-86 Sabre
The A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, D-M's own, will also be flying in this year's certification course.
While the Heritage Flight is not an air show and is not open to the public, those interested in photos and updates can tune into D-M’s social media platforms - https://www.facebook.com/DMAFB/; https://twitter.com/DMAFB and website, as well as https://www.dvidshub.net/.
