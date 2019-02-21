Detectives investigate apparent murder-suicide near Florence

Detectives investigate apparent murder-suicide near Florence
(Source: Facebook)
By Tucson News Now | February 21, 2019 at 1:28 PM MST - Updated February 21 at 1:28 PM

FLORENCE, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s detectives in Pinal County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Florence.

According to information from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 52-year-old John VanWezel and his 42-year-old wife, Cindy VanWezel, dead inside a home in the 3800 block of North Hohokam Road at about 2 a.m.

In reporting the incident, a family member in the home told dispatchers that a man shot his wife during an argument, then shot himself.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death for the two at a later date. The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.