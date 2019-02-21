Detectives investigate apparent murder-suicide near Florence

FLORENCE, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s detectives in Pinal County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Florence.
According to information from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 52-year-old John VanWezel and his 42-year-old wife, Cindy VanWezel, dead inside a home in the 3800 block of North Hohokam Road at about 2 a.m.
In reporting the incident, a family member in the home told dispatchers that a man shot his wife during an argument, then shot himself.
The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death for the two at a later date. The investigation is on-going.
