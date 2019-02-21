FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big winter storm coming!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - As one system leaves, another one moves right in! The second system will move in Thursday and could bring some big snow totals on the mountains as well as rain in the valley.
THURSDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 80% chance of rain and mountain snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Windy.
TONIGHT: Rain and snow likely. Lows in the low 40s.
FRIDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 90% chance for valley rain & mountain snow. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.