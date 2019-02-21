GIRLS: Lancers own title on an own goal

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Salpointe Catholic won a third straight Conference 4-A Girls Soccer title Wednesday night with a 2-1 overtime victory over rival Catalina Foothills.
It’s the seventh state championship overall (2018, 2017, 1999, 1998, 1992 and 1990) for the Lancer ladies.
The match ended 0-0 in regulation and then turned into a scoring fest. All three goals were scored in the first ten-minute overtime period.
Lancers freshman Macy Brenier got the first tally to give the Lancers a 1-0 lead. The Falcons struck right back a minute later to equalize the game. Salpointe took the lead for good on an own goal.
Anissa Fernandez’s corner kick went bouncing through the box hit the far post and looked like it was coming out before the ball struck the foot of Falcons sophomore Veronica Bush and ricocheted back into the net.
Salpointe Catholic (17-2) had lost 3-2 to Catalina Foothills during the regular season. The Falcons (16-7) were trying to win their ninth state championship this century and first since 2013.
It’s the second state championship for a Salpointe Catholic girls’ team this year (Cross Country) and ninth since the start of the 2016-17 school year.
The title is the second for Lancers head coach Kelly Pierce, who was a player on the Salpointe Catholic championship teams in 1998 and 1999.
