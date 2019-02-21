I-17 northbound closed north of Camp Verde

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Northbound Interstate 17 is closed at State Route 179, about 12 miles north of Camp Verde, due to a winter storm that has created unsafe driving conditions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes. While the southbound lanes remains open, ADOT is strongly encouraging drivers not to travel during the winter storm.
If decide to travel in the high country, slow down for safety, budget plenty of time and leave prepared for the possibility that you will be delayed by closures related to weather and crashes. Four-wheel-drive vehicles and chains are recommended in some areas due to heavy snow.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, the free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
