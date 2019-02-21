K9 Diesel joins the OVPD

ORO VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) would like to introduce K9 Diesel, the newest addition to the staff. Diesel will replace K9 Emerson, who joined the OVPD in 2011 and recently retired in 2018 due to age and health.
Thanks to the generous donation of $12,000 from local Long realtor Lisa Bayless, the OVPD was able to purchase a new K9 to replace Emerson.
“One of the reasons people move to Oro Valley is because it’s a safe town”, Bayless said. “The OVPD obviously plays a large role in creating a safe environment for all the residents to enjoy. I was happy to support their efforts because I love Oro Valley and I love dogs.”
Diesel was purchased and brought back to Oro Valley, where he recently completed a rigorous 12 week training. Diesel has been trained and certified in the areas of narcotics detection, suspect apprehension, building searches and area searches. He will be used on patrol and will handle various types of calls for service.
The Canyon Del Oro (CDO) Kennel Club also donated $3000 recently which was used to complete the certification process for Diesel. Over the last 8 years, CDO Kennel Club has donated over $16,000 to the OVPD K9 program.
Diesel is a two year old Belgian Malinois that came from the Adlerhorst International LLC and was born in Czech Republic. Officer Kevin Peterson, a 10 year veteran of the OVPD, will handle Diesel following the retirement of his previous partner, K9 Emerson. Diesel joins K9 Bruno, who is also used in patrol and Justin who is an explosive detection K9.
K9 Emerson now enjoys retirement in the home of Officer Peterson. These dogs work very hard while employed and as a result, often have medical issues.
If you are interested in supporting our retired K9’s with their medical expenses, the Oro Valley Optimists Club have set up a fund to offset the handler’s out of pocket expenses.
Follow the link for more information. https://spark.adobe.com/page/qM57XNbX4uxfx/
