Officer Jesus Cordova receives “Officer of the Year” Award

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, April 27, 2018, the Nogales Police Dept. received a call of a possible carjacking at Mi Casa Trailer Park, where the suspect was armed with a high powered rifle.
While Officer Jesus “Chuy” Cordova was responding to Mi Casa Trailer Park, he observed a vehicle matching the description of one given by witnesses leaving the location. The suspect vehicle then turned onto Mesa Verde Drive, where Officer Cordova reported that he was behind the suspect vehicle.
Without notice, the suspect vehicle then turned into the Villas’ Market parking lot. Officer Cordova confronted the armed suspect. The suspect exited the vehicle while it was still moving and started firing towards Officer Cordova, who had not yet exited his patrol car.
After Officer Cordova was immobilized, the suspect then carjacked two more vehicles at gunpoint, and eventually was taken into custody by multiple Local, State and Federal agencies working together.
Unfortunately, Officer Cordova succumbed to his injuries and passed away at a local hospital.
Officer Cordova left behind his wife Alyssa, his mother Paquita, his daughters Sophia and Victoria and his two sons, Nicolas and Jesus Manuel, who were born in August 2018.
The tragic loss of Officer Cordova had brought this community together in a way never seen before. His death was a great loss to the community, especially to his wife and kids. The Nogales Police Department will forever remember a heroic brother in Blue.
The Nogales Police Department officially awarded Officer Jesus “Chuy” Cordova with the "Officer of the Year ” Award. The award was received by his wife Alyssa and family.
The Nogales Police Department also wanted to thank the Villa’s Market for being supportive and understanding during the investigation that occurred on their property. The Nogales Police Department awarded Villa’s Market with the “Customer Service of the Year” Award.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.