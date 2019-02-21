Operation Stonegarden flight leads to group arrest

AJO, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew assisted Border Patrol Agents from the Tucson Sector with the arrest of a group of men from Guatemala on Wednesday, Feb. 20, southeast of Ajo.
According to a CBP news release, agents using portable surveillance equipment discovered the group in a wash several miles from the Mexican border. The PCSO helicopter, participating in Operation Stonegarden deployed agents and a CBP canine to help locate the group.
After a half hour of searching the group, consisting of eight men from Guatemala ranging in age from 16 to 43 years of age, was discovered by the canine team. They had reportedly been abandoned by their smuggler, according to CBP.
The group was taken to the Casa Grande Station for further processing of immigration violations, during this processing agents discovered that four of the men had been removed from the U.S. before.
