OVPD looking for female suspect who used a stolen credit card

ORO VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The public can help the Oro Valley Police Department identify and catch a female suspect who used a stolen credit card.
According to an OVPD news release, the female, believed to be in her 20s used a stolen credit card on Jan. 2, 2019 at a Fry's and a Ross at 1st Avenue and Oracle Road.
The card was stolen from a nearby apartment complex on Jan. 1.
Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call the OVPD at 520-229-4900 and reference Case #V19010048.
