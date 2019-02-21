OVPD looking for female suspect who used a stolen credit card

Female suspect in credit card fraud case
By Tucson News Now | February 20, 2019 at 6:27 PM MST - Updated February 20 at 6:37 PM

ORO VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The public can help the Oro Valley Police Department identify and catch a female suspect who used a stolen credit card.

According to an OVPD news release, the female, believed to be in her 20s used a stolen credit card on Jan. 2, 2019 at a Fry's and a Ross at 1st Avenue and Oracle Road.

Female suspect in credit card fraud (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)
Female suspect in credit card fraud (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)

The card was stolen from a nearby apartment complex on Jan. 1.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call the OVPD at 520-229-4900 and reference Case #V19010048.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.