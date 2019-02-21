OVPD looking for suspect in attempted armed robbery

ORO VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - On February 21, 2019 at approximately 11:45 a.m., the Oro Valley Police Department responded to the Fry’s Food Store at 10000 block of North La Canada Drive for reports of an attempted armed robbery.
The victim reported a man who tried to take her purse in the parking lot and was armed with a handgun. The suspect did not get away with the purse and he fled southeast from the Fry’s.
The man is described as white, early to mid-twenties, 5’9 with a slender build and was originally wearing a black puffy jacket, navy beanie, jeans and Vans style shoes. The suspect’s jacket and beanie were found a short distance away in a tunnel.
K9s and air support were deployed, but the suspect was not located.
If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact OVPD at 520-229-4900 or 88-Crime.
