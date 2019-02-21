PCSD: Be prepared for ‘worst case scenario’ if driving up to see the snow on Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service has issued a ‘winter storm watch’ for Tucson and the surrounding areas beginning Thursday morning and lasting through Friday afternoon, with heavy snow expected between 5,000 to 7,000 feet, and 20″ - 40″+ above 7,000 feet.
Snow is something that doesn't occur that often in southern Arizona and when it does come everyone is excited to see it and play in it, and that can lead to problems.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is reminding the public to be prepared if they plan to see or play in the 'cold stuff', as they don't want a repeat of what happened the last time southern Arizona experienced a winter storm, just a month ago.
People ventured up to Mt. Lemmon to see the snow and more than a dozen were stranded; many required rescuing from their vehicles and ended up spending the night in the community center, leaving their vehicles on the highway.
While the PCSD is not saying stay off the mountain, they are just reminding motorists that once the mountain road is open, to be prepared with the following items if driving up (being prepared for a worst case scenario):
- extra food
- water
- warm clothing
PCSD is reminding everyone to please keep safety in mind when dealing with winter weather.
