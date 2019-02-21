Tucson man facing weapons charges after standoff

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police say a Tucson man was arrested after a standoff, which began after reports of someone firing shots into the air from a west-side apartment complex.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, Orlando E. Valencia, 38, is facing charges of weapons misconduct/prohibited possessor and unlawful discharge of firearms.
The incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Gateway Apartments, 2800 W. Broadway Boulevard.
