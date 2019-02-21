Woman cited for driving around closure sign before getting stuck

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s deputies cited a Tucson woman who got stuck in sand after she went around a road closure sign.
The 31-year-old woman had to have her vehicle towed out of the sand on Tanque Verde Loop Road, where it crosses Tanque Verde Creek, just north of East Speedway Boulevard on Tucson’s east side.
The crossing has been closed for several days after a storm earlier this week caused the creek to fill with runoff.
To see the latest list of road closures in Pima County, click HERE.
