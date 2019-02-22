Bisbee braces for a possible snow day

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - As a winter weather system moves through southern Arizona, the old mining town of Bisbee is bracing for what comes with a snow day.
Carrie Gustavson has a ‘CLOSED’ for snow sign ready to post at the Bisbee Mining & Historical Muesem. Gustavson lives in Old Bisbee and said she wouldn’t want any of her staff members to risk their safety driving into work on Friday with snow on the roads.
“Not all the streets are plowed and we don’t use salts and things like that," said Gustavson.
“...And since we don’t see very much snow, we don’t know how to drive in it,” said Brenda Morales, the office manager at the Bisbee Visitor Information Center.
Visitors were bundled up while exploring Thursday as the wind whipped through Bisbee. Teri and Walt Webb, visiting from California, said they were hoping for warmer temperatures.
“So I get out here in Arizona, you figure from California, well it’s going to be good in winter out here, but we hit this," said Walt Webb.
“We are in the northern California in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains and it’s a wet cold, it’s different. This is a dry cold - it’s not bad," said Teri Webb.
“I’m originally from Colorado so, this is like really nice. So, if it does, I heard somebody say it was going to be up to a foot, two feet, now they are saying two inches so, you know... whatever," Roland Aranjo said.
Gustavson said there’s a ‘stay home’ warning in the city because it is always better to be safe than sorry on the roads.
A Cochise County official said departments met Wednesday to review plans for the precipitation heading to Southern Arizona. The county will monitor conditions as the storm moves through.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has at least ten to fifteen members with 4x4s on standby with patrol adjusting to maximize the number of 4x4s available over the next couple of days, if needed.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.