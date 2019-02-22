Cochise County is ready for this storm...are YOU??

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County Government Offices will have a late start on Friday, Feb. 22 in anticipation of poor road conditions, and may change to a later time if the weather is too bad.
There is a warming shelter activated at St Andrews Church Kino Hall in Sierra Vista administered by St Andrews Church, the Good Neighbor Alliance and help of the Salvation Army. This shelter is open for those who need a warm place to stay and food will be available tonight and tomorrow night.
Douglas also has a warming shelter set up at the Douglas Fire Department from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. both Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday, Feb. 22.
Arizona Department of Transportation has the signage on the highways and the plows are gassed up and ready to go, so please be prepared to encounter a snow plow if you are on the roads tonight and tomorrow.
Cochise County is offering the following advice to all who must drive in the storm:
- Keep a go bag in the car that includes non-perishable snacks, water, more water, blankets, flares, gloves, phone chargers (including battery powered ones), kitty litter in case you need to get your tires traction.
- Let someone know where you are going and call them once you get there.
- Don't take unnecessary trips and avoid roadways if possible. You may know how to drive in New Hampshire, but others may be winging it.
- Take care of your PETS! It is cold outside, fur or no fur.
- Wrap those pipes (again, it is cold out there!)
- Great plants you want to keep? Keep them covered so you can see them again next week!
- Don't forget you and your loved ones...coats are good, really really good!
- And finally, if you know of someone who can’t help themselves, check on them to make sure they are okay...kindness is a great attribute!
