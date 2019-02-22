Deputies looking for missing Sierra Vista man

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man on Friday, Feb. 22.
63-year-old Raul Sierra is described as 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid jacket, gray sweatpants, a black beanie. He walks with a cane.
He was last seen at his home in the west end of Sierra Vista at about 5 a.m. on Friday. He left without telling anyone he was leaving.
The sheriff’s search and rescue team has been activated for this search.
Sierra’s family says he has medical issues and they are worried for his safety.
