DNA from recently tested sexual assault kits helps convict man on rape charges

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A convicted rapist will soon learn what his sentence will be, after three weeks of testimony.
According to a Department of Justice news release, Nathan Loebe was recently convicted on 12 counts of sexual assault, 5 counts of kidnapping, 3 counts of stalking, and 1 count of attempted sexual assault.
Between 2003 and 2015, several victims reported meeting a man in a bar or on an online dating site, they would usually meet for drinks with the man and would either lose consciousness or become incapacitated and at that point he would sexually assault them.
According to the Tucson Police Department the cases remained unsolved until 2017, when they received a grant to cover the expense of testing untested sexual assault kits.
DNA matched Loebe to several cases, according to TPD.
Loebe is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22, 2019.
