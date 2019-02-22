FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter storm moving through!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The second winter storm system this week is moving through today and will bring some big snow totals to the mountains as well as rain in the valley. We could see more than 3 feet of snow on the highest peaks and more than an inch of rain in the valleys!
FRIDAY (FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY): 90% chance for valley rain & mountain snow. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Temps fall into the upper 20s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.