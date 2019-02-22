FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A winter storm will continue to impact Southeastern Arizona this evening.

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The bulk of the activity will take place to the south and east of Tucson. As the storm exits our area, we’re left behind with clear conditions and below freezing temperatures.
TONIGHT: A hard freeze warning will go into effect at midnight as overnight lows drop into the upper-20s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the lower 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s.
MONDAY: Highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Lower-70s under mostly cloudy skies.
THURSDAY: Daytime highs will warm up to the mid-70s under sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper-60s.
