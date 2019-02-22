Mother, son displaced after house fire near Grant, Swan

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department received a 911 call around 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 for smoke coming from a house in the 2100 block of North Bell Avenue, near Grant and Swan Road.
According to a TFD news release, crews arrived and confirmed smoke was coming from a back unit, confirming there were no flames, just smoke coming from the unit.
Two residents, a 35-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son were able to get out of the unit and were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by medics. The woman reported several animals inside the home - a dog, three cats and a ferret. All animals except one cat, believed to be hiding under a dresser, were found and were ok, though the dog did require some oxygen.
Red Cross assistance was requested after the woman told crews she was staying with family and initially wouldn't need help.
Crews had the fire under control with ten minutes of arriving at the scene. No injuries were reported, according to TFD.
Building Safety, Fire Investigations and the Tucson Police Department were also at the scene, the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.
