Oracle gets record 10 inches of snow Friday morning

ORACLE, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It was a quiet snow day in Oracle.
The National Weather Service reported that Oracle, Arizona had received 10 inches of snow by Friday morning.
It was the most total snow for a city not in the mountains in the area.
Snow isn't that uncommon in the Oracle area, but it had David Clauges hard at work during the snow day.
"They say it's going to snow every year. We get maybe 4, 5, 8 inches at most but we exceeded that and it's still going," Clauges said while shoveling to clear a driveway. That kind of task takes muscle. "If you let your back do all the work, you'll know at the end of the day."
He was surprised, though, to wake up to this much was a surprise on Friday morning. Clauges said it was a pleasant one.
"It's beautiful to look at. That and the kids get to take the day off of school," he said.
Around the corner from Clauges, you could find those kids home from school. Like Jacob Marquez, who made the most of his snow day.
“I did have homework ... but I left it at school. Whoops,” Jacob said. The only assignment on his agenda on Friday was some sledding with his siblings and a good snowball fight.
“I just don’t like whenever it hits my face. It’s all cold,” Jacob said.
The Marquez family made their way up from Oro Valley to their grandma's house in Oracle to get in on the fun.
It's the kind of experience his mom, Renee Marquez, remembered from her own childhood.
"It just doesn't seem like that happens as much anymore," she said.
What most everyone in Oracle can agree on, including Renee, is thank goodness these kinds of days don't happen often.
"We can enjoy it, play in it a little while and then it goes away," Renee said.
A winter in Southern Arizona may be short-lived, but never taken for granted.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.